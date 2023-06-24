LNR Lieutenant Colonel Marochko announced the participation of Ukrainian women in the assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andriy Marochko announced the participation of Ukrainian women in the assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His words leads URA.RU.

The officer noted that the bodies of girls who were participants in hostilities were found on the line of contact.

Marochko admitted that women in Ukraine will soon be subject to general mobilization. He called this a sign of the effective work of the Russian military, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering “catastrophic losses” of personnel.

“I believe that men will be caught in Kyiv in the same way as in other cities, since there are no people who want to serve. The so-called patriots ended there a long time ago, ”said the retired lieutenant colonel.

In his opinion, other Ukrainian cities will suffer a similar fate, there is already a covert mobilization going on, and panic among citizens is at a fairly high level. Marochko expressed confidence that all categories of fitness will be mobilized, since the main task is the number and performance of the tasks set by the military commissars.

Earlier it was reported that in Rivne, Ukraine, an eight-year-old boy received a summons that was intended for his father, who has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for 1.5 years.