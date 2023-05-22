The main part of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), after leaving Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), remained in Chasov Yar, military expert, retired lieutenant colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko said on May 22.

He noted that after being re-equipped, part of the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred from Chasy Yar to the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions.

“But the main parts remained precisely in Chasov Yar. Now this is the next settlement that Ukrainian militants will defend,” Marochko said on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 24”.

He clarified that after the Yar Clock there are a number of small settlements, and then – vast territories until the next huge fortified area Slavyansk – Kramatorsk – Druzhkovka.

On May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Artemovsk by Russian forces.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian fighters on the successful completion of the operation. The Kremlin noted that all those who distinguished themselves will be presented for state awards.

In turn, military expert Vasily Dandykin on May 22, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the liberation of Artemovsk would be a moral blow to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian ideologists.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.