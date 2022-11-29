Due to bad weather and lack of forces, the Ukrainian side is experiencing serious difficulties in evacuating the wounded soldiers in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions. This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, by an officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko, referring to intelligence data.

“Specialized equipment, which is now mostly wheeled, does not cope with the tasks. Logistics has been disrupted – bad weather conditions do not allow them (Ukrainian evacuation brigades. – Ed.) to go to places where there are a large concentration of wounded, ”said Marochko in an interview with “RIA News”.

He noted that in this area the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have a significant number of wounded and killed, and the current situation contributes to an even greater number of sanitary losses.

“They have a shortage of medical specialists, as the number of casualties has increased exponentially. Including because of the active work of our artillery, ”the officer emphasized.

On November 27, the People’s Militia of the LPR reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 85 people and several dozen pieces of equipment in battles in the LPR in a day. It was noted that the Luhansk units are conducting active offensive operations.

The day before, the commander of the Akhmat Special Forces unit, Apty Alaudinov, said that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Svatovo and Kremennaya in the LPR are almost entirely composed of foreign mercenaries. According to him, the majority of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are Poles who pretend to be volunteers, but in reality are regular military personnel of the Polish Armed Forces.

Earlier, on November 24, officer Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could resume a full-scale offensive within a week. In his opinion, among the plans of the Ukrainian military may be an attack on Svatovo and Kremennaya.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

