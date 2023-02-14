Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko reported on February 14 that mercenaries from Western Europe and Poland were arriving in Ukrainian units in Kharkov and the region.

“Foreign citizens arrive at the points of permanent deployment of Ukrainian units located in Kharkiv and the region. The arrival of English-speaking citizens, as well as people speaking French, German and Polish, was noted, ”he quotes him as saying. “RIA News”.

As Marochko noted, transportation to military units is carried out on civilian buses with European license plates. Foreigners were dressed in civilian clothes. However, everyone’s personal belongings were folded into identical army-type backpacks. In this regard, it is impossible to determine which specific military formations the mercenaries belong to.

Earlier, on February 10, Marochko said that in the city of Chasov Yar near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), the location of foreign mercenaries was recorded. According to him, the military are dressed in various uniforms without insignia, they carry NATO-style small arms.

The press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation on February 9 reported that the Ukrainian military cut off the hands and heads of dead foreign mercenaries in Ukraine in order to hide their identity.

The day before, the commander of the Akhmat special forces and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the NM LPR, Apty Alaudinov, noted that a large number of foreign mercenaries were fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemovsk. He said that the Ukrainian military is trying to break into the city to pick up high-ranking wounded.

The head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, said on February 3 that there was an increase in the number of mercenaries from Europe in the special operation zone. According to him, they have significant experience in participating in armed conflicts, but the Russian Guards demonstrate higher professionalism.

On January 29, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestiya that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

Before that, on January 19, The Washington Post reported that between 1,000 and 3,000 foreign mercenaries were taking part in the fighting on the side of Ukraine. It is noted that foreign fighters attract attention in the West, especially when they are killed or captured. In this case, a lot of uncomfortable legal, moral and political questions arise for the Ukrainian authorities and the governments of the volunteer countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.