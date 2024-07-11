Marochko: Ukrainian Armed Forces Command Recognizes Russian Armed Forces Successes in Kupyansk Direction

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recognizes the successes of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia in the Kupyansk direction. This RIA News said military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia Andrei Marochko.

“The command of the Ukrainian group of forces (…) acknowledges the loss of a number of key strongholds,” the expert said.