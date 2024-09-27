Marochko announced a decrease in the number of counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kremennaya

Retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko in conversation with TASS announced a decrease in the number of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya.

According to him, this is due to fatigue and depletion of the reserves of the Ukrainian troops. Most of the fighting is carried out by units, equipment and personnel transferred to the partially built fortified area.

“Now these forces are mainly holding back the onslaught of our troops. And their main task is to stabilize the defense line and prevent our troops from breaking through their sector of the front,” the expert said.

Earlier, Marochko explained that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to counterattack near Makeyevka to prevent the Russian military from creating a “bag of fire” in the area of ​​the populated area.