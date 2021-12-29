Ukrainian militants kidnapped a soldier of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This is stated in a statementpublished by the department on Wednesday, December 29.

“On December 27, a Ukrainian sabotage group of the Special Operations Forces, in violation of the existing agreements, abducted a soldier of the People’s Militia. At the place where our fighter was, traces of struggle and blood were found, ”the message says.

According to the information of the People’s Militia of the LPR, “physical and moral pressure” is used against the abducted serviceman. At the same time, the Ukrainian side, with the help of prohibited medicines, is forcing him to give false testimony.

The statement also drew attention to the cases associated with two abductions: a soldier of the People’s Militia in November, as well as an observer from the LPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) Andrei Kosyak in October this year.

“Both of these facts and the new abduction were the result of the OSCE’s inaction and the lack of a proper response from the Mission leadership <...> We call on the international observers of the OSCE Mission to record another egregious fact of ceasefire violation, which entailed the abduction of a member of the People’s Militia, and to facilitate his return,” they concluded in LPR.

Earlier, on December 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov did not rule out that the West is seeking to feed Ukraine’s militaristic sentiments in order to arrange a “little war” in which Russia can be blamed. The minister called the position of the West and NATO on Ukraine rudeness.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the Ukrainian side was “preparing a third operation” in Donbass. Moscow remains a mediator according to the Minsk agreements, but they want to make it a party to the conflict, he said.

On October 13, Russia’s plenipotentiary representative in the contact group, Boris Gryzlov, said that the LPR observer was forcibly seized by armed Ukrainian soldiers within the disengagement area in Zolote at the time of the repair of the highway in Luhansk, previously agreed with the Ukrainian side.

The plenipotentiary representative of the LPR in the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic Vladislav Deynogo on October 22 indicated that Kiev was planning to seize the representative of the LPR in order to destabilize the situation in Donbass. A day later, Kosyak’s wife Tatyana Varaksina considered that the Kiev side had crossed the line of the law by kidnapping her husband.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.