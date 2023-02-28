Richard Neal has almost 20 years of playing Magic: The Gathering, a fantasy card game. Two or three nights a week he heads to Mox Boarding House, a game store in Bellevue, Washington, armed with a sledgehammer he has painstakingly assembled over the years.

“I probably go there more than my fiancée would like,” said Neal, a 31-year-old software engineer. His devotion, and that of millions of others, has helped Hasbro build the game into a global colossus.

The company recently announced that Magic had become its first billion dollar brand in terms of annual sales., surpassing other toy lines to its credit, such as Transformers and GI Joe. That milestone came after 30 years of nurturing the game to longtime fans while finding ways to attract new players.

Since it was released in the mid-1990s, Magic has been played by more than 50 million people worldwide. The game portrays players as wizards who gain their powers by choosing cards from decks they have assembled, drawing on an ever-expanding universe of cards that are bought, sold, and traded on a thriving secondary market. Magic’s popularity has spawned video games, comics, a Caribbean cruise, and an animated series in development for Netflix.

After the initial stir when it first appeared, Magic went under the radar for many years, said Gerrick Johnson, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets. “Now you can see how big it is,” he added. “I don’t think there’s any toy brand that’s even half that size.”

But Hasbro faces challenges in making Magic even bigger, particularly player fatigue caused by the launch of 39 new card games last year, up from 15 in 2019, according to a Bank of America analysis. New card games can cost around $50.

Magic, created in 1993 by Richard Garfield, a mathematician, was the first modern collectible card game, according to Guinness World Records. Its success helped inspire other games, particularly Pokémon.

Neal estimated that he spent $20,000 on Magic last year. “I buy a lot of cards,” he said.

The most valuable card is Black Lotus, which sold at auction in 2021 for more than $500,000. But some players worry that a glut of card games is diluting the value of their collections. The Bank of America report said the crowded launch schedule eroded the value of the cards and weakened the franchise. Hasbro has defended its strategy by saying that it is necessary to attract new players. That includes the Universes Beyond series, which brings other franchises into Magic like Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who. Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s chief executive, said the company took Bank of America’s warning seriously, but was confident in Magic’s staying power.

By: GREGORY SCHMIDT