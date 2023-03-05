The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 11.1 degrees Celsius in Barakah, Al Dhafra Region, at 06:45 UAE local time.
The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Monday morning, with an opportunity for fog or light fog to form on some inland and coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed and brisk at times.
