The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning, which was 15.5 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:00 UAE local time.

#lowest_temperature This morning, 15.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the country in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:00 UAE local time.#The_lowest_temperature_recorded over the country today morning is 15.5°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:00 UAE Local time.. pic.twitter.com/UXMX2VG3SA – National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) March 21, 2024