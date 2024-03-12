The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning through its account on the “X” platform.
Meteorology stated that the lowest temperature recorded today was: 11.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 08:00 UAE local time.
