The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning… through its official account on the X platform.
Meteorology stated that the lowest temperature recorded today was: 10.8 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 02:15 UAE local time.
#lowest_temperature It was recorded in the country this morning: 10.8 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 02:15 UAE local time. pic.twitter.com/ZUbaDf9AdW
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) November 27, 2023
