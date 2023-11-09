The National Weather Service revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 13.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:45 UAE local time.
According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the “X” platform, this morning.
#lowest_temperature This morning, 13.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in the country in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:45 UAE local time. pic.twitter.com/9t4gbS3KyC
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) November 9, 2023
#lowest #temperature #recorded #country #today