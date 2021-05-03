NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Data from industry and oil trade sources showed that OPEC’s stake in OPEC India’s oil imports In the year to the end of March, they fell to their lowest levels in at least two decades, as total purchases of Asia’s third-largest economy fell to their lowest level in six years.

The data showed that total crude imports for the world’s third-largest oil importer fell to 3.97 million barrels per day in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, down 11.8 percent from the previous year.

India bought more US and Canadian oil at the expense of Africa and the Middle East, reducing purchases from OPEC members to about 2.86 million barrels per day and reducing the group’s share in imports to 72 percent from about 80 percent previously.

This is the lowest share since at least the 2001-2002 fiscal year, and before that, oil imports data are not available.

Refiners in India are diversifying their purchases to boost profit margins and developing their complexes to process cheaper and heavier ores, but refinery operations have been hit after the pandemic curbed fuel consumption.

Annual fuel demand in the country decreased in 20202021 for the first time in at least 23 years, according to government data released last month, and reached its lowest level since 2016-2017.

The data showed that the share of Middle Eastern producers rose to about 62 percent in 2020-2021 from 60 percent in the previous year, as refineries took specific quantities under annual oil contracts.

US and Canadian oil accounted for about 7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, of India’s imports, compared with 4.5 percent and 0.60 percent in the previous year.

The United States is the fifth largest supplier to India, two places ahead of 2019-2020.

Iraq remained the largest supplier of oil to India, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Nigeria has replaced Venezuela as the fourth largest supplier.

The data showed that India imported 4.39 million barrels per day in March, up 12 percent from February, as refinery production grew. Nevertheless, that implies a decrease of about 0.5 percent from March 2020.