JJ Arcega-Whiteside is not going through his best moment in the NFL. The first Spanish in history to be chosen in the Draft has less and less prominence in his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and his position is increasingly in jeopardy in a league that quickly forgets players who fail to stand out.

Chosen in the second round of last year’s Draft (57th place), in which players called to play an important role in their team are chosen, JJ is not living up to the expectations generated around him. After a discreet first year in the league (10 receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown in 16 games), in his second season he was expected to take a step forward.

Far from it, Zaragoza counts less and less in the Eagles’ plans. Neither his coach nor the starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, fully trusts him. As the season begins, Arcega-Whiteside was the fifth receiver on Philadelphia’s roster, bad news but not too bad, since they usually play three at the same time and change frequently due to accumulated fatigue. But, in practice, JJ barely enters his team’s rotation, that he has lost two games and tied one. In the first game, Arcega was present in 41% of the Eagles’ offensive plays, an acceptable figure. But, in the last two games, he has been disappearing from the grass, entering only 23% and 20% of attack plays, respectively.

And it is no longer just that. When it’s on the green its presence cannot be highlighted either. In all three games this year, Carson Wentz he has only thrown the ball at the Spaniard twice, and on neither occasion has he been able to maintain possession. That a second-round receiver, in his second year in the league, only receives two passes in three games is very bad news. For all this, JJ has recently received a wake-up call. A few days ago, the Eagles announced the signing of the catcher Deontay Burnett, who came from the practice team, and in his first game already received three passes for 19 yards. In addition, in this last meeting, the Spanish noticed some discomfort in the warm-up that weighed him down even more.

In the Philadelphia fans there are already those who place JJ Arcega-Whiteside the label of bust (It is said when a player chosen in the first rounds disappoints and ends up failing), and comparisons with DK Metcalf, another receiver who could be chosen instead of Arcega, but who ended up losing seven more elections and in 19 NFL games he has 70 receptions for 1,197 yards and 10 touchdowns. Far from getting into comparisons and debates, JJ needs to step up his game to keep his spot in the league. Although, for this, he also needs his own team to trust him more.