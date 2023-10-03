You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.
The Trumpist wing of the Republican Party wants to remove Kevin McCarthy from office.
The leader of the United States House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, will be subjected to an impeachment vote after failing to block that procedure in a previous vote on Tuesday.
The motion to stop the resolution presented against him on Monday by fellow conservative Matt Gaetz was rejected by 218 votes, so it will continue in that chamber, as it reached the minimum amount needed by a simple majority.
DEVELOPING…
EFE
