The House of the People, Somalia’s lower house of parliament, voted unanimously to cancel a two-year presidential term extension it approved last month, following a wave of violence between security forces in the streets of the capital Mogadishu.

In the midst of the heavy fighting, the reversal of the law was requested by the president himself, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses the Lower House of Parliament in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 1, 2021. © Reuters / Feisal Omar

“The reason why we return to this agreement is that it was unanimously supported by the national consultative forum in order to save the country from political instability and urgently address jointly agreed elections,” said Farmajo in an appearance before the legislative body. .

In addition, the head of state ordered that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who opposed the extension of the mandate, be in charge of preparing and implementing the security of the next elections so that “they can take place in a peaceful and stable environment.” .

The premier thanked the president for desisting from the controversial measure, ordered members of the Army to return to their barracks and asked politicians to avoid inciting violence.

I would like to thank the President, HE @M_Farmaajo for once again making a major concession in the interest of the Somali people & for entrusting me and my cabinet with the leadership & security of the Federal Elections as well as the implementation of National Security Plan. – Mohamed Hussein Roble (@MohamedHRoble) May 1, 2021



Likewise, the governments of the United States, Turkey and the European Union (EU) welcomed the decision.

Despite the apparent climate of new calm, it is not yet clear how long the elections will take place. Some opposition leaders hope that Mohamed will resign, pointing out that Parliament did not go far enough with his pronouncement.

“You can never trust the president as he changes his own words in unpredictable or reasonable ways,” said Abdirahman Abdishakur, one of the opposition candidates.

Mohamed’s term expired in February, but without a new generation of lawmakers, Parliament was unable to elect a president.

The extension of the term was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but rejected by the Senate, which caused the crisis that has intensified in recent days.

Violence among security forces in Mogadishu

Political disagreements led to violent clashes between factions of the security forces. The crisis has raised fears that Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabab insurgents could exploit a security vacuum if state forces split and clash with each other.

The picture is even worse when you consider that the Somali armed forces include members of clan militias who have fought for power and resources. President Mohamed is Darod, one of the main clans in Somalia. Many of the opposition and army leaders in the capital are from another group called Hawiye.

Security agents congregate after a car bomb explosion in Asluubta prison in the Darkenley district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 28, 2021. © Reuters / Feisal Omar

Al Shabab seized at least one city last week, when heavily armed fighters moved from the countryside to the capital.

Between 60,000 and 100,000 people were forced to flee their homes, following intense fighting last Sunday that raised fears of an all-out war between heavily armed factions for and against the president.

The president’s attempt to extend his term also infuriated foreign donors, who have backed his government in an attempt to bring stability to Somalia after more than two decades as a failed state, following a civil war that began in 1991.

It is not yet clear whether security forces loyal to the opposition would withdraw from their positions, refusing to do so earlier this week. Rashid Abdi, a Nairobi-based independent analyst, noted that the presidential decision coupled with the parliamentary vote on holding elections appears to show good compromise.

With Reuters and EFE