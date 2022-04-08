YE Madrid Friday, April 8, 2022, 4:43 p.m.



At the gates of an ‘exit operation’ due to the proximity of Holy Week, this Friday, April 8, a week has passed since the entry into force of the Royal Decree by which citizens pay 20 euro cents less per liter of fuel. After a few days, and despite the Government’s compliance with regard to payment terms, uncertainty continues to be the predominant note in Spanish ‘low cost’ gas stations.

According to Manel Montero, general director of

Moure Group “once the computerized obstacles of adapting the systems to the government-approved bonus, not the discount, the difference is significant, and that the 90% advance payment has been collected based on the monthly average of sales for the year In the past, the situation both at the organizational level and at the treasury level has normalized quite a bit».

The CEO of Grupo Moure, a holding company that encompasses, among other brands, the Autonetoil gas station network, reveals that, although there was an increase in sales on Friday, due to all those drivers who waited to fill the tank at a lower price, « As of Sunday, sales were regularized and it is sold normally.

With the first advance collected according to the terms and amount requested, the great fear of the companies is to know exactly the date of the collection corresponding to the sales of the month of April. In some communities, such as Valencia and the Balearic Islands, financing at 0% of the reduction has already been announced, but uncertainty remains in the rest.

«Now the doubt that companies have is when the payment corresponding to sales for the month of April will be received, this uncertainty would be important to clear up so that companies, regardless of their size, can provision the treasury or request financial aid to advance the 0.20 cents per liter sold”, says Montero.

For the expert, there is “a situation of stress” in the treasury of the different Spanish companies due to advancing the amount of this reduction, because when working with margins that oscillate between 5 and 10 cents per liter sold, a negative cash flow is produced in each sale of between 10 and 15 cents per liter.

«This situation, raised to a number of days, weeks or months without knowing when it will be charged, can lead to a financial bankruptcy of the companies. For this reason, it is of vital importance that the Administrations clarify as soon as possible on what dates the next three transfers will take place, since the only thing we know is the period of time in which we have to request them », he concludes.

historical prices



There are currently almost 1,300 automatic gas stations, 45% more than before the pandemic, and they reach a 13% market share. Only the three big companies in this sector, Petroprix, Ballenoil and Plenoil, sold a total of more than one billion liters of gasoline and diesel last year, with a reduction of between 10 and 15 euro cents compared to the average prices of other operators. The combined turnover of these companies exceeded one billion euros.

For drivers at Easter, where the DGT forecasts 14.6 million trips, the importance of finding a cheap gas station is maximum, as well as applying efficient driving methods.

The official price of gasoline in Spain, according to the EU Oil Bulletin, is 1.61 euros for gasoline and 1.65 for diesel. However, using online comparators you can find more affordable options, such as diesel at 1.44 in Albacete —interesting for trips to Levante— or Sin Plomo 95 at 1.52 in Sabiote (Jaén).

Before setting off, in addition to routine checks that can affect consumption, such as checking tire pressure, it is now important to make strategic stops to save on refueling and to know where the cheapest stations are.

Besides of

gas station geoportalwhere we can find the official rates for all of Spain, we can also resort to

Google Mapsone of the most popular navigation systems, to carry out the search once we are on the road.

The procedure to use is very simple. From the ‘smartphone’, all you have to do is open the Google Maps application. At the top, just below the search bar, the user will find several icons, including one that says ‘Petrol Stations’. If you ‘click’ on it, the locations of the stations that are closest to your situation appear on the screen.

The Internet user will also see how information about the different gas stations is displayed at the bottom of the screen. It will only be necessary to click on it to display the prices of the fuels they sell. In addition, the user will be able to check here what the parking hours are, the hours at which they are busiest or the opinions of other users.

The app, and the functionality, is available for all devices. Both iPhones with iOS operating system and Google Android.

You can also click on

THIS OTHER LINK if you want to download the App on your mobile from the official page of the Electronic Office of the Government. This application offers a search for service stations located on the map with their corresponding prices. It facilitates the analysis of the distribution of prices segmented by provinces, type of fuel and/or distributor producer. The graphs are customizable and include weather data, traffic incidents and other data of interest.

Another possibility is the mobile application of

Petroprix, fully developed by the company from Jaén with its own technology, has 100,000 monthly active users spread throughout Spain. This application geolocates the closest stations with prices in real time, to offer both the locations of the operator’s gas stations and the savings you will get when refueling at one of its stations.

On the other hand, the user can also activate the ‘Zero Paper’ function, thus receiving tickets and invoices digitally (e-mail and/or app) after each refuelling.

Other application options that we can download on our mobile are:

GasAllwhich allows you to locate the gas station that most interests you at all times, selected by price, by fuel, or by taking advantage of some type of promotion.

With

GasofApp we can have on the screen the gas stations with the price of their fuel as well as the routes to reach each of them without having to leave the application itself. It allows us to add a list of “favorites” based on our previous experiences.