The airlines low-costthat is, low cost, are an option that many people choose to travel around the United Statesespecially on short flights. While most are notable for not including luggage, This company stood out from the rest by offering it for free. Following some changes in the company, this benefit would cease to exist.

This is Southwest, which currently It is the only airline that does not charge travelers for luggage.However, this benefit could disappear if the company’s investor acquires a certain percentage that allows you to influence business decisionsElliott Investment Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10%.

According to information from The Daily Mailinvestors would call for a meeting to discuss the proposal. Elliot Investment Management sent a letter to the airline’s board of directors detailing its desire to make changes of this type in order to increase profits.

The right to free baggage Differentiating Southwest from other airlines for yearswhich is why the move angered users on social media. “Southwest Air’s open seating and waived checked baggage fees are the reason we fly Southwest,” wrote one of them.

Southwest to drop baggage policy Photo:Facebook Southwest Share

How to save money on luggage

Given this situation, Users will have to find ways to reduce the cost of luggagefor this reason a young woman from TikTok revealed A few days ago a way to pack through which a lot of money is saved and airport security almost never notices this.

The fashion influencer, Faith Woodhallshared this simple trick on his social networks: “Carry a second plastic bag full of things and buy something at the airport duty free shop so they think you just bought something there.” With this tip, you can carry a second bag full of things, which the authorities will never notice.