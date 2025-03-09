The low (artificial) intelligence of the Popular Party

It has been written many times that humor and satire in politics are increasingly difficult in the times we live. Now with Donald Trump back to the White House is virtually impossible. You cannot parody something that is already a parody. For example, in his speech before the two Congress chambers the US president gave an example of the public spending cuts achieved by Elon Musk. “We cut eight million dollars with those who converted to the mice into transgender (laughs of the Republicans). Yes, it is real. ” I don’t know who is more ignorant, if Trump or the congressmen who laughed. It was Several medical experimentslogically made with mice, approved by medical associations for study the effect of hormone treatments in some diseases.

The sense of humor is not the strong point of politicians. Let’s say their virtues are others. When they try, the most normal is that you feel to die. What more pregnant moments are lived in Congress. Everything becomes dramatically incompetent when trying to use in the most aggressive political propaganda, the one that aims to attack the rival. This week, the Popular Party has given us a trunk moment. The typical thing that you are going to argue a stake and end up shattering your knee.