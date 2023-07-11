Valeria Marini talks about herself in a long interview with Corriere della Sera, retracing some loves and the golden years on TV. Even if she doesn’t like to talk about past relationships, the Sardinian showgirl reveals that she had a flirtation with Jovanotti, which lasted about a year. As for her career, over the years she has ranged from Bagaglino to Domenica In, passing through the Sanremo Festival in 1997 with Mike Bongiorno and Chiambretti.

“Young man. I met him in a club in Porto Rotondo, I was an image girl, he was a DJ, we were very young. Wonderful, sunny, playful. He taught me to look at the stars in the sky on the night of San Lorenzo. It lasted a year.” And with Alfonso Signorini? “Love at first sight, but there are many kinds of love. I love him very much, he was by my side in hard times, like I was with him”.

With Vittorio Cecchi Gori it was a great love story. “He sent me a huge bundle of roses. He invited me to his house for dinner. When I arrived I had to wait for him for an hour because he was getting his manicure. If he had followed my advice he would still be the Vittorio Cecchi Gori of the Oscars ». The dawn search of Palazzo Borghese. «Luckily I was there, it was a staging organized to ruin it».

Giovanni Cottone hates to talk about (not) her husband. “Another farce. I had the cancellation from the Sacra Rota in 4 months. Luckily I got rid of it quickly.”