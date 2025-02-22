02/21/2025



The medieval atmosphere is installed in Teruel this weekend to relive the tragedy of the ‘lovers of Teruel’, a Declared party of national tourist interest. After more than 20 years of history, thanks to the team of the Isabel Wedding Foundationthe city, its citizens and visitors travel until the thirteenth century to be witnesses, once again, of the power of love.

This tragic story is starring Isabel de Segurathat came from a rich family, and Diego Martínez de Marcillahumble but honest. Both young people lived in the town of Teruel and knew that their love would be impossible. Therefore, he decided to go in search of fortune to be worthy of her. Isabel, meanwhile, promised to wait for him five years. Then, he would kiss him.

Be that as it may, and wherever, the reality is that he returned with fortune in the agreed time. But just Isabel, pressured by her father, a rich merchant, promised himself with another man. Five years had passed and one day. Diego thought he went crazy and, on the wedding night, he sneaked into the bedroom of the newlyweds. He woke Isabel to ask for that kiss, a real test of love. However, she did not access because she had just married. The rejection fulminated Diego’s heart, which fell completely dejected in the marriage room.

The legend says that no one managed to give an explanation to his death. She, sorry for having lost her true love, went to the funeral to give her the kiss she had denied her in life. As he approached his death bed, he kissed him and Isabel died instantly. It is thus, as love came victorious.









Programming

Teruel Relive this legend every February. From 20 to 23, the weddings of Isabel de Segura 2025 They will turn Teruel again a village of the thirteenth century, so almost a hundred acts have been scheduled to transport neighbors and visitors per year 1,217.

Isabel’s complete wedding program includes the foundation’s own acts, such as Theatrical scenes that they will be able to see in different parts of the center of Teruel, concertseither Animations; as well as those carried out by the Group Federation.

The City Council has also reported that the theatrical scenes will be represented thanks to the work of the more than 150 actors, in addition to dancers, musicians, figures and other participants, who are going to climb to the different scenarios in spaces such as the Plaza de la Cathedral, The Torico Square or the Plaza del Seminario.

An atmosphere to which the installation of the Medieval marketthat this year is extended to the Fueros area to continue increasing the spaces with the aim of avoiding the center and that recreation reaches other parts of the city. In this way, the approximately 250 posts will be distributed between the streets near the Plaza de la Cathedral, La Glorieta, Fuente Torán, Park of the Fueros and the gardens of the staircase.

To him Los Fueros Park Children’s activities are also going to take this year, one of the juggers and dance shows. What adds to other actions carried out in previous editions such as the installation of the recreation camp, a screen from which to follow the theatrical scenes, or the exit of the parade of King Don Jaime.

Likewise, the presence of activities in the area of ​​the staircase will be increased, such as the Lurte concert in semi-acoustic format, the exhibition of hectrería and the combat samples of the Almogávar camp.

The presence of the around 150 groups of the Federation is also essential, which will again install their haimas in the historic center, the rounds and outside of the bullring to evoke with their activities the daily life of the thirteenth century.

How to get to Teruel: Madrid: 300 km. Barcelona: 425 km. Valencia: 145 km. Zaragoza: 170 km.

Event price: Free.

Where to stay: Hotel Torre del Marqués, with three Michelin keys.

Where to eat: If you can, approach Cancook, the Michelin star of Zaragoza with Cuban and Maño accent. In Aragon only authentic flavors reign.

More information: Isabel’s weddings.

Main scenes

The history of lovers is represented during the weekend through the streets of the Historic Center, with scenes such as the wedding of Isabel and Pedro de Azagra on Friday morning, Diego’s arrival on Saturday afternoon, the kiss request To Isabel and the death of the young man after the refusal of his beloved, as well as the funeral entourage, the funeral of Diego, the death of Isabel or the ode to lovers.

In the main scenes there will be changesas at Diego’s funeral, which is wanted to give a new point of view with a different staging that causes “a pinch in the stomach,” according to the Consistory, the audience.

And to conclude, the moment of the kiss, that this year will be held from the balcony of the library in the Plaza del Seminario, which will also mean the relocation of the tavern and some haima.

As every year, scenes parallel will also be represented to the history of lovers full of humor, who will give counterpoint to the tragic outcome of Isabel and Diego. And in the bullring, as usual, the traditional King Tournament will be held on Saturday.

As always, the parades will complete the program, such as King Don Jaime I, which will leave the Fueros Park on Friday afternoon until reaching the Plaza del Torico. Similarly, the street animation offer will be increased, such as theatrical parades and with fire shows.

There will also be that weekend in Teruel several recreationist groups that will arrive from places like Monzón or Cuenca to participate in some scenes.

This year new parallel scenes are included, several on Saturday morning, such as ‘What Cruz’ in the Plaza del Torico at 11:30 am; ‘Revolt in the square’ at 12:30 in the Plaza de la Cathedral; and ‘Los Pícaros’, at 12:45, also the Plaza de la Cathedral.