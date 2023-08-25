Luigi Cacciapuoti, 64-year-old head of the clan that bears his surname, was arrested in the past few hours by the Carabinieri. The man, a ghost since last February, was on holiday but not too far from home, in a villa with a swimming pool, a few steps from the coast of Giugliano in Campania, in the hamlet of Varcaturo. Cacciapuoti will have to serve 15 years in prison for mafia-type association.

The carabinieri used shadowing, interceptions, reconnaissance. But in the end they got him thanks to a little dog. A poodle of a woman who met Cacciapuoti. He was looking out of a half-closed window of a large villa. An animal like many others which, however, aroused the suspicion in the investigators that the chalet was precisely the refuge of the fugitive.

The man did not resist. The villa was seized and so were the identity documents that the 64-year-old was carrying with him: they showed his photo, but the data of another person. The man is now in the Secondigliano prison. The woman in his company was also arrested for aiding and abetting and procured non-compliance with the sentence, aggravated by the mafia methods.