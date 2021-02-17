The lovers visited the Club Lucky Italian restaurant located in the American city of Chicago, Illinois, and left a generous tip to the staff. It is reported by ABC 7 Chicago.

Waiter and bartender Eddie Cruz closed the account of two visitors to the establishment and discovered that the spouses had left 2 thousand dollars (146.7 thousand rubles) for the staff. They also wrote a small message on the check: “Thank you for 20 years of fond memories, great food and amazing service. I wish you prosperity. “

Club Lucky owner Jim Higgins said that the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, came to his establishment on a first date 20 years ago. After that, the lovers began to visit the restaurant annually on February 12 to celebrate the anniversary of their acquaintance. They always occupy the same table at number 46 at exactly 19:30 local time.

“As long as Club Lucky exists, this table will always be reserved in their name,” Higgins says. He emphasized that there are many regulars in his restaurant who once met and started a relationship in his institution. According to him, these visitors became his family.

Earlier, a visitor to a cafe in the American city of Estes Park, Colorado, left a tip of $ 1,400 (about 103 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate) and asked to divide it among all employees. The client attached a note to the check that said, “Coronavirus sucks!”