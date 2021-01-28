In just over two weeks it is Valentine’s Day. And as is tradition when this date approaches, Banco Ciudad prepares a jewelry auction so that lovers can buy unique gifts. This year, however, the entity sets the rod of love high. Among the objects that will be offered there is a watch made of 18 carat rose gold with a base price of almost 1.5 million pesos. And a curious acrylic by the artist and architect Clorindo Testa that includes a personal confession.

For the first time in the history of the event, this time the auction will be held online due to the pandemic, although it will be supervised by the auctioneers of Banco Ciudad. This will allow interested parties from different parts of the country to participate.

In truth, there will be three auctions, although the main date will be February 3. The others will be on February 2 and 4. You can get jewelry, works of art, sculptures and crafts, plus a highlight Bulgari Lvcea watch that finishes the Argentine Customs.

The Bulgari Lvcea watch will be sold at a base price of nearly $ 1.5 million.

The auction of jewelry, Which has been the most successful item in previous editions, the February 3 at 15. In this year’s catalog, which includes 14 lots, a choker stands out, with six coral strands, a secure closure and settings made in gold over 18 carats, which will have a base of $ 122,000. It is the most expensive piece of those that go to auction.

The choker of coral threads and gold settings of more than 18 carats that is auctioned at Banco Ciudad.

Another piece on offer is a necklace in 18 karat white gold with detail of heart, with an initial value of $ 86,000. Meanwhile, an articulated heart-shaped, round-link bracelet made in 18-karat white gold will go up for auction with a base price of $ 106,000.

The articulated white gold bracelet that will be finished with a base price of $ 106,000.

Is the budget for the gift somewhat lower? There are some more accessible pieces. As a gold ring with cubic zirconias and a ruby. The minimum price is $ 35,000. The cheapest jewel in the auction is another gold ring, which like the other one is 18 carats. But this one sports a synthetic sapphire. To bid for it you must have a minimum of $ 12,500.

A day before, the February 2 at 15, 20 works of art will also be auctioned for Valentine’s Day. One of them is “¿Como como?”, An acrylic on canvas of Clorind Testa 2006 that hides a confession of the artist and architect: he did not like to be watched while he ate. The base is $ 180,000.

The acrylic “How do I?” It is a work of Clorindo Testa signed and dated 2006.

Also auctioned is “Florero”, an oil on wood panel Ramón Gómez Cornet, with an initial valuation of $ 150,000. And “Untitled”, an original work by Alberto Heredia Of 1947, which will go to auction with a minimum of $ 90,000. The artist made it with a mixed technique on tree bark.

Alberto Heredia’s work, created with mixed technique on tree bark.

Finally, the February 4 at 12 an important Bulgari Lvcea watch made in 18 karat rose gold. It will go on sale on a basis of $ 1,467,725. It is an automatic watch, with daily viewer, central second hand, dial with diamonds, crown with synthetic ruby ​​and with a leather strap.

That same day, at 3 p.m. the auction of a selection of 12 lots of sculptures and crafts. Outstanding is “Peasant Couple,” a European Faience-type pottery with a base price of $ 18,000. Also, a Japanese carved figure in ivory, which starts with a minimum price of $ 10,000.

Auction for Valentine’s Day of Banco Ciudad. On February 4 it will be the turn of the sculptures and crafts, among which the ceramic “Couple of peasants” stands out.

In all cases, participation is through the site auctions.bancociudad.com.ar.

The preview of these auctions started this Thursday, at noon, with the offer of objects from the German brand Mont Blanc. It is an auction for the account and order of the customs of pens, briefcases and wallets, which come out with base prices that range between $ 30,000 and $ 450,000.

The City Bank grants a guarantee of authenticity of authorship of the works acquired in the auctions organized by the entity, both from Argentine and foreign artists who have or have had performance in Argentina. And the institution’s Gemology Laboratory issues special certificates of recognition for those clients who buy jewelery at extraordinary auctions.

Those interested in knowing in greater detail the objects to be auctioned can access the digital catalog. There you can consult the auction calendar and the different lots with their respective images and a description made by the institution’s appraisers. There is also the possibility of seeing them in person, with a previous appointment and the necessary care. Queries can be made by sending an email to [email protected]

How to take part

1. Those interested must have an electronic device such as tablet, notebook, PC, smartphone or similar with Wi-Fi connection.

2. They must register as users through Self-Management at auctions.bancociudad.com.ar.

3. Enter the interest auction.

4. Read the conditions of sale.

5. Make the transfer of the amount of the guarantee that enables you to participate. This guarantee amount is approximately 3% of the base value of the lot for which it will be offered, depending on the specific conditions of each auction.

6. Once the authorization message is received by mail, the participant can now bid.

Lydia Ha Report