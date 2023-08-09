You are not never married Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock. And now the actress had to say goodbye forever to her beloved partner, with whom she has been together for a very long time. Unfortunately the man had ALS, multiple sclerosis. The pathology took away the 57-year-old from the affection of his loved ones. In particular to the partner who stood by him until the end.

Sandra and Bryan the three children of an extended family were raised together. One daughter was the photographer’s, from a previous relationship. The other two children, however, were the boys adopted by the actress. Three children who now mourn the man who raised them in recent years.

It is with great sadness that we announce that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three year battle with ALS.

This is the announcement of the family of the 57-year-old who lived his illness away from the spotlight.

Bryan chose to keep his ALS journey private, and those who loved him did their best to comply with this request.

The couple had been together since 2015. When they met, the actress had just had a bitter sentimental disappointment: the marriage with Jesse James had ended 5 years earlier due to his betrayal with a stripper. The couple was adopting a child, who Sandra then decided to adopt on her own.

Five years later, the actress called Bryan Randall as a photographer for her son’s fifth birthday. And Cupid did the rest. They never got married and never wanted to talk about their relationship in public. Only once did the actress tell: