Mexico.- andres garcia He has been the center of attention of shows for many weeks after his health declined significantly due to a cocaine overdose, pneumonia and liver cirrhosis that has been affecting him for a long time.

In addition, as if his health problems were not enough, the actor’s family has starred in a public fight due to the great actor’s fortuneadded to the fact that the children of the famous assure that their father’s wife, Daisy PortilloHe does not allow them to visit him.

We recommend you read…

However, the only person who has been there to attend to him has been Mrs. Margarita, his faithful life partner.

Margarita Portillo is 30 years younger than the actor, but she is a woman who has always been aware of the artist’s needs, as well as being the person who attends to the media that have been interested and concerned about the well-being of Andrés García.

We recommend you read…

“Perhaps we are living the last days of Andrés García because he feels very sick and very weak. I want to warn the young and not so young about liver cirrhosis, think about it, because it is not pleasant, I am already 82 years old and I was diagnosed with the disease, ”he expressed through a video.

However, what has attracted the most attention is that despite the fact that some time ago it was reported that the couple was in divorce proceedingsCurrently, they remain more than united, and Margarita remains loyal to the 81-year-old youtuber.

Margarita Portillo is the fourth wife of the enigma of Mexican television, because the Dominican married for the first time in 1967 with the mother of two of his children, Sandra Vale.

Just seven years after his first marriage, Andrés García married for the second time with fernanda ampudiawith whom he had his daughter, Andrea García, a well-known actress and television presenter.

However, the union did not last long either, as in the eighties he fell in love with sonia infantefrom whom he separated in 1992.

But it was not until the year 2000, when he began a sentimental relationship with Margarita, but they married 11 years later, according to what was revealed in various interviews, and since then they have remained together.

“When a relationship does not have smiles, affection and goodwill towards each other, there is no point in continuing. It doesn’t work to be close to each other, because they are pure lawsuits”, revealed the actor for the program ‘Venga la Alegría’.

But their love story started from 1997, according to the narration of Margarita herself.

“We met shortly after… I will tell you why I am very clear about it, I am a survivor of Hurricane Paulina that was in 1997, then we met at a mass of San Judas Tadeo, who introduced us to a nephew, I remember, I was wearing a faded skirt because I lost everything,” the woman explained.

But it was not until many years later together that they decided to get married: “I got married with the dress I could, he prepared everything, gave the orders for everything… he took care of everything.”

However, not everything was happiness, because according to the testimony of Andrés García, in 2015 they tried to separate because they hardly spent time together anymore and they began the divorce process, but they finally rescued their love.