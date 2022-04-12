Luca Argenteroborn in Turin on April 12, 1978, is one of the actors of the moment in Italy. He started his career with a reality show, Big Brother, more than 20 years ago but not only has he never disowned him, but he also used that popularity to study, prepare and become one of the best and most popular actors. Fresh from the extraordinary success of Doc – In your hands on Rai Uno is, from 13 April, on DisneyPlus with The ignorant fairiesthe series, directed by Ferzan Ozpetek.