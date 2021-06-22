Cats don’t participate. Dogs, horses, carrier pigeons, cows and calves, even birds of prey, Surinamese songbirds, a flock of sheep and the flea theater make an appearance in the Natural History Museum Rotterdam, but there is no trace of the cat. Animal, Man & Tradition is the title of the new exhibition with the subtitle ‘Swimming dogs, singing twatwas and horses showing off’. A twatwa is a Surinamese bird that participates in songbird sport.

The bond between humans and animals is centuries old. Love for animals is not only expressed in having a pet, with the cat being by far the most popular with 24.6 percent of households in 2020. Often a rich tradition is woven around the animal, with literary and painterly aspects. Libraries have been written about falconry, the same about horse dressage and pigeon sport.

Long-standing human-and-animal traditions include singing contests between the twatwa and its chattering congeners, rowtie and picolet. It is a “genuine man’s sport for bird lovers among themselves,” writes the accompanying brochure. The bird that makes the most strokes in fifteen minutes is the winner.

Surprisingly, the hobby known as “dog swimming.” Posters, photos and a short film highlight this event, which takes place annually in the Flemish village of Sint-Baafs-Vijve on the Leie. For a century and a half, thousands of people have come to watch as some 50 to 70 dogs “jump happily into the river and swim across as quickly as possible,” the text reads. Their owner is waiting there. The fastest dog wins.

The small exhibition of only one room, attractively designed with colorful walls and a flood of visual material, is organized by Kenniscentrum Immaterieel Erfgoed Nederland, an institution that has been offering practitioners of intangible heritage the opportunity to retain and pass on knowledge and experience since 2012. A cultural expression such as midwinter horn blowing is part of it, as well as flower parade, chair mats, beekeeping or the brass band.

The exhibition provides a good opportunity to reflect on the living heritage of humans and animals. At first I thought the cat is missing because it would be too superior to be tempted into a competition, as dogs do in dog swimming.

The situation is different: the cat is indeed on the list of intangible heritage, but in an unflattering context: cat clubbing, also called barrel clubbing. Locking up a cat in a barrel and hitting it with sticks until the barrel breaks down and the cat comes out screaming. This ‘torment game’ was once wildly popular in North Holland during fairs and birthdays of the Royal House. But you don’t show that in an exhibition that is mainly ‘loving’ and ‘passionate’ from people to animals. Moreover, for animal welfare reasons, it has rightly been banned for a long time.

When it comes to that bond, the photos and film footage of shepherd Chris Grinwis in the Veluwe with his herd are the most beautiful. The man in the hat and staff, his animals and the landscape: this is a living cultural heritage that must be preserved. And Grinwis has a mission: “Your first responsibility is to take good care of your animals.”

Animal, Human & Tradition in The Natural History Museum Rotterdam, until January 30, 2022. Inl: hetnatuurhistorisch.nl