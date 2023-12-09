The Louvre Museum in Paris has decided to raise its basic entrance fee next year by 29 percent, raising concerns about the increased costs that those visiting the French capital for the Olympics will face.

The Louvre Museum, which houses the Mona Lisa and records the largest number of visits in the world, said in a statement on Friday that entry fees will increase in January to 22 euros ($23.70) from 17 euros. This is the first fee hike since 2017.

He explained that increasing fees would help him deal with high energy costs and fund free entry for certain groups such as those under the age of 18, teachers and journalists.

The museum did not mention the Olympics. However, the increase in Louvre entrance fees is expected to coincide with other cost increases in Paris as the city prepares to host the Olympics.

Paris metro ticket prices will almost double during the Olympic Games, which start on July 26 next year.