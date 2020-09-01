“Work began on Monday, the eve of the centenary of Greater Lebanon,” said the Louvre in a statement.

The Louvre is assisting in securing the National Museum of Beirut, heavily damaged by the explosion of August 4, the museum announced on Monday, the day French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lebanon, a second visit in a month.

This assistance is provided through a partnership with the ALIPH foundation (International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas). The Louvre was responsible for piloting this project. “Work began on Monday, the eve of the centenary of Greater Lebanon,” said the Louvre in a statement.

“Thanks to financial support from ALIPH of just over $ 200,000, the Louvre Museum and the General Directorate of Antiquities of Lebanon (DGA) were able to launch the first phase of the Beirut Museum restoration project, covering priority emergency actions, ”he adds. “It is a question of ensuring as quickly as possible the security of the building and the collections with the repair of the doors, the windows and the security system”.

The blast destroyed the windows and doors of the museum, leaving the building and its collections under the sole protection of guards. The administrative premises and the reserves of the DGA were also severely affected by the blast of the explosion.

The ALIPH foundation, created in 2017 at the initiative of France and the Emirates and based in Geneva, has put in place an action plan in favor of Beirut’s heritage, with an initial budget of $ 5 million.

The teams from the Department of Oriental Antiquities at the Louvre are on site, in Beirut, alongside the DGA. A direct management system allows the Louvre to manage the funds allocated by ALIPH.

The Department of Oriental Antiquities at the Louvre and the DGA of Lebanon are already collaborating on several projects, notably in connection with the Byblos site where they are jointly conducting archaeological excavations. France and Lebanon are preparing to celebrate the centenary of these excavations in 2021.