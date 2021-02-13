Here are some of the world’s most valuable artistic collections, works and products. It is the preservation center of the Louvre Museum in Levin, France, where museum workers move some artworks with caution and care commensurate with their high purity. The “Covid-19” pandemic forced the Louvre to close its doors to the public, then soon began to use the closure period to carry out restoration and maintenance work for its buildings, which it hopes, after its completion, to become the most important center for antiquities, collections and artistic research in Europe and the world as a whole. (Image via The New York Times)