2028 must be the year for Lotus. The brand works on a plan called ‘Vision 80’. In that year it will be eight decades since Colin Chapman tinkered his Mk1. To celebrate the anniversary, 150,000 cars must be sold every year after 2028. Just stand on it. This four-door GT with the name Lotus Emeya should lend a hand with the ambitious goals.

For example, the Emeya (which is internally referred to as the Type 166) was built on the basis of Lotus’ ‘Hyperstance’ philosophy. In more normal language, this means that the center of gravity is as low as possible, which in turn ensures better handling. And of course it helps that Lotus has been making cars that are great to drive for 75 years.

New, old parts of the Lotus Emeya

In addition, there are ‘new innovations’ according to Lotus. At least new for Lotus. For example, the rear spoiler that can fold in and out. The wing can push the butt down with a force of 215 kilos. The active grille on the front should be a novelty, but it was already on the Eletre. Let’s call that an old innovation then.

The Emeya should drive brilliantly on its own, but Lotus has also added some additional aids. For example, there are sensors that scan the road in front of the car and detect irregularities a thousand times per second. When the sensors detect something, a signal is sent to the air suspension, which then ensures that you feel as little as possible from the manhole cover.

Specifications of the Lotus Emeya

Lotus will release different versions of the Emeya. It is not known which versions will come, but you can assume that it will be the Emeya, Emeya R and Emeya S. The strongest will in any case have one electric motor per axle. The engine on the back even gets two gears. Together, these engines produce 919 hp and 985 Nm.

The fastest Emeya shoots to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds. With the second decimal, Lotus undoubtedly wants to indicate that it is 0.02 seconds faster to 100 than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid are even faster. If you want to know: from 80 km/h to 120 km/h takes less than two seconds. Acceleration only stops at 256 km/h.

How far you can cruise with the Emeya until you have to make a power cut, Lotus does not want to say yet, but the car will probably drive just a little further than the Eletre. The sedan shape lends itself slightly better to the range. The Eletre can reach a maximum of 600 kilometers, although the Eletre R only reaches up to 490 kilometers.

In addition, we are told that there is a 102-kWh battery in the Emeya. Charging should be lightning fast. In five minutes, 150 kilometers must be added and charging from 10 to 80 percent takes only 18 minutes. At least, if you can find a 350 kW fast charger.

When can I order it?

More information about the Lotus Emeya will be available in the last quarter of this year (so from October 31). Then we would also be told the prices and when you can order the Emeya. In any case, Lotus will start producing the Emeya at the beginning of next year.