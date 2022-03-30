“The soul of a Lotus with the practicality of an SUV.” That’s what Lotus calls this Eletre. The brand has often ventured outside the featherweight sports cars – four-seater, front-wheel drive – but never with anything that seems so contrary to their core values. The Lotus Eletre is an SUV, and it’s electric. Double sacrilege, if you ask the fanatics – but much needed if the brand is to survive.

The Eletre is the first of three lifestyle EVs that Lotus will introduce over the next four years. He borrows parts of his design from the Evija – Lotus speaks of a ‘porous design’ through which the air flows effortlessly over and through. The Eletre is bigger than you might think: it measures 5.10 meters in length and at least 2.13 meters in width (10 centimeters more if you don’t opt ​​for the camera mirrors). Its wheelbase is more than 3 meters, which suggests that there will be a large battery pack in its floor. And that’s right: ‘more than 100 kWh’, says Lotus, good for approximately 600 kilometers of range.

The performance of the Lotus Eletre

Extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum should reduce the weight of the Eletre, but the exact figure is not mentioned anywhere in the press release. That is certainly above two tons, because they cannot perform miracles in Hethel either.

But if you can’t make a Lotus light, you can still at least make it fast. The Eletre has nothing to be ashamed of in that regard. It stands on an 800-volt platform and Lotus speaks of a power output ‘from 600 hp’. The 0-to-100 time is less than 3 seconds and the top speed is 260 km/h. It is also fast on the plug: Lotus says that it can be recharged with 350 kW, which means that you get about 400 kilometers of range in 20 minutes. At AC charging stations, the Eletre can handle 22 kW.

The Lotus Eletre is very advanced

Naturally, the brand went wild on the dynamics to give the large SUV some nimbleness. It is optionally available on 23-inch wheels and can be equipped with ceramic brakes. At the rear we find a five-link suspension and rear-wheel steering, there are active stabilizers and all Eletres have active air suspension as standard. Through torque vectoring through braking interventions, the car helps you around the bend extra smoothly. Furthermore, Lotus promises ‘highly communicative control’ and ‘exceptional driver involvement’.

The time when you had to rely on winding windows and a chamois in a Lotus has long since passed, but the Eletre sets a new standard for the brand here too. We already mentioned the camera mirrors; in addition, there are lidar sensors for autonomous driving, lamps that do a colorful dance (and indicate the battery charge), over the air updates, an active spoiler, a panoramic roof and wool seat upholstery that is 50 percent lighter than leather. Naturally, the interior has the necessary screens (with Lotus’ own infotainment), plenty of storage space and premium materials. You also get fifteen speakers and 1,380 watts of audio for your eardrums. Or 23 speakers and 2,160 watts, if that’s not enough for you.

How much does the Lotus Eletre cost?

We can be brief about that: the prices are not yet known. We also don’t know yet when exactly he will appear on the road. It has only been announced that production will start ‘later this year’ at an all-new factory in China. We wait in suspense.