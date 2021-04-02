The winner of the New Year’s Mega da Virada lottery in Brazil lost $ 28.5 million (2.1 billion rubles) because he did not come to the Caixa Economica Federal bank office to claim the prize. The circulation period expired on Thursday, April 1, Globo TV reports.

According to him, this amount has become the largest “forgotten” prize in the history of the lottery. It is known that a resident of São Paulo purchased the winning ticket. According to the rules of the competition, if the winner does not apply for a prize, then the funds are sent to the Higher Education Funding Fund.

The jackpot of the New Year’s drawing was the largest in the history of the drawing – 57 million dollars (4.3 billion rubles). It was divided between two participants. Having made a bet in the capital of the northeastern state of Sergipe, the city of Aracaju, applied for a win in a timely manner.

As the TV channel clarifies, in 2020, 54.5 million dollars (4 billion rubles) remained unclaimed. Over five years, 284 million dollars (21.5 billion rubles) have returned to the state budget.

At the end of March, it was reported that the Russian who won over 330 million rubles in the lottery did not come for the prize. Lottery participants have the right to apply for payment within 195 days from the date of publication of the results of the drawing. If the winner was unable to present the ticket, the prize can be received within the next three years upon presentation of additional documents.