The Investigative Court number 8 of A Coruña has decreed the opening of an oral trial against Manuel Eugenio Reija, the lottery winner who 11 years ago kept a Primitiva ticket that had been awarded 4.7 million euros. The judge seats Reija on the bench along with his brother Miguel, who was the provincial delegate of the State Lottery and Betting when the events occurred. The lottery operator, who managed the administration of the central square of San Agustín in Coruña, is accused of a crime of fraud and, alternatively, of misappropriation and the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for six years in prison for him. It is the same penalty that the public ministry demands for the former official of the public body, against whom there is a crime of money laundering and, alternatively, of concealment. Both must deposit a large deposit of 4.7 million, equivalent to the prize that the true author of the winning combination would have received and who died two years after his success without knowing that he had been successful.

The draw that triggered the case was held on June 30, 2012. The winning combination was 10-17-24-37-40-43. It had been automatically sealed by a man from A Coruña who went to Miguel Reija’s administration to verify that bet and others that he had also made. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused lottery player hid the juicy prize from the owner of the ticket, despite the fact that when he put it in the machine he received an alert message. “Aware of the high amount of the prize, he kept it for himself, along with the other tickets,” maintains the public ministry. The prosecutor in the case maintains that hours later he went to the provincial Lottery delegation led by his brother, who facilitated the procedures to collect the prize “dispensing with any regulated procedure and as if he were the legitimate holder.”

That express payment, however, was not completed. The lottery claimed that he had found the winning ticket thrown away in his administration and that it was not possible to locate its owner. But the State Betting and Lottery Society forced a “finding file” to be processed in 2013, that is, a public call to try to find its owner. More than 300 aspiring millionaires presented themselves throughout the investigation. Finally it was the police who identified the winner, but unfortunately he had already died. Today, the receipt of the winning combination is deposited in the SELAE awaiting the outcome of the trial.

Throughout the investigation, four other State Lottery charges were charged, but they ended up being exonerated. In the order opening the trial released this Tuesday by the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia, which is final, the judge has ratified the situation of provisional freedom of the two accused and has warned that if they do not post the joint bail of 4, 7 million, “properties will be seized in sufficient quantities to ensure the indicated sum.” The prosecutor has demanded that, in the event that the court rules that the lottery winner kept someone else’s ticket, the prize be collected by the heirs of its legitimate owner, that is, his widow and his daughter. If the trial concludes that the lottery operator’s brother committed money laundering, the public prosecutor’s office also requests a fine of 9.4 million for him, double what the deceased would have received that month of June 2012.