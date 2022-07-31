After finishing a double degree in Journalism and International Commerce at the University of Valencia, Carmen Manzano, 22, decided to go against family expectations and take the only path that was not on the list of future opportunities: return to town . A return to the origins to throw herself into the void and become a businesswoman thanks to the secret recipe of her grandmother Carmen Serrano (Villanueva de la Jara, Cuenca; 1923-2018): a homemade and natural ointment that supposedly relieves hemorrhoids .

Grandma Carmen grew up among cattle, walking with her father through the pastures and fields that surrounded the town, located in the Manchuela region, between the La Mancha plain and the Cuenca mountain range. She barely set foot in school, enough to read, write and that her desire for knowledge turned her into an insatiable woman. At the age of 12 she began to serve in the houses of landowners. After the start of the Spanish Civil War, a field hospital was set up in Villanueva de la Jara. The doctor, staying in the house where the young woman worked, soon noticed her because of her restless spirit. “Carmencita, would you know how to find me some plants in the field?” He asked her. She didn’t hesitate for a second.

The plants the doctor was referring to were the cat’s tail and another one that the Manzanos prefer not to reveal. These are small-sized crops with properties for medicinal use that grow mainly in Valencia, Catalonia and the surrounding area. At the doctor’s insistence, Carmen Serrano refused to bring her more if she did not tell him the reason for so much effort. The man had no choice but to give in to the young woman, making her promise that she would keep the secret of the recipe with which she obtained a remedy against piles.

Grandma Carmen Serrano, together with her grandson Alberto Manzano, in an image provided by the family.

All her life, the grandmother secretly cooked the product. She would go to the fields without notifying anyone and she would take advantage of the moments when she was left alone at home to lock herself in the kitchen. “At first I used it for her, who suffered from this ailment. But later, when she found out that some relative or neighbor of hers also suffered from it, she gave it to him to try, ”recalls Enrique Manzano, 61, the youngest of her five children. A devoted and helpful woman, entrusted to the Virgen de las Nieves and Saint Teresa of Jesus, Carmen never knew how to say no. The news of miracle It spread like wildfire and the telephone at number 34 Calle José Agraz did not stop ringing. Desperate because of the pain, every day and at any hour some unknown person arrived in search of help. There were always several two-liter bottles available in the house that the woman gave to whoever came to her. “My mother never asked for anything in return, she did it for personal satisfaction,” explains Enrique. The woman was a tomb and she never told the secret. “She wanted to be the one to spread the happiness. Many people tried to convince her, including pharmacists in the area, but it was impossible. If she revealed the recipe she would lose the magic”, she sentences.

The years passed and just like her inseparable silver watch, Carmen’s batteries ran out. Aware of the social work she had carried out, she finally decided to confess exclusively to Enrique where the stands of the plants were and how to cook them. “Don’t charge me, mother!” he replied at first. But when she passed away in 2018, her phone rang again, her son did not know how to refuse either. “The avalanche was such that it made me desperate. I wanted to get rid of people, who were looking for me even in the factory where I work,” says the man.

The time to professionalize

It was then, on any given afternoon, when the lightbulb went on while she was taking the fresh air on the patio with Alberto —her son— and her niece Carmen. “Why don’t we professionalize Grandma’s recipe and create a brand?” she proposed. Both accepted, but they were unaware of the difficulty involved in creating their own company in a town in empty Spain, without any type of professional experience in the sector.

Alberto and Carmen, grandchildren of grandmother Carmen Serrano.

The granddaughter combined her university studies and the music conservatory with bureaucracy and paperwork while still living in Valencia. “I spent the day on the subway filling things out, asking for permits and solving problems,” she explains. “I suddenly became an older person, with an adult life that had nothing to do with that of my friends. In 2020, after spending the summer in the town, I decided to stay here against the will of my parents, who almost stopped talking to me because they preferred that I study for some oppositions”.

Under the name of AlmoStop, the grandmother’s recipe became an approved cosmetic product after a long process with several moments of crisis. It is not a clinically proven medicine: being a non-prescription cosmetic, it is not required to do so and is approved as a skin care lotion. But they are already working on a clinical trial with the University of Albacete and the Infanta Leonor University Hospital in Madrid to try to scientifically demonstrate its effectiveness.

Up to this point, the most difficult thing, Alberto says, has been finding a 100% organic nursery to cultivate these plants and a laboratory to produce the ointment in compliance with health regulations without the final product being different from the one his grandmother cooked at home. At 23 years old, he is focused on the company’s accounting tasks. “We spent months to find the formula, there was always some parameter that failed. We had to show them the recipe, under confidentiality contracts”.

In July 2021, they obtained the National Code —the DNI of the product—, which is granted by the College of Pharmacists, and with this they had the green light to market and distribute the cosmetic. Door to door, Carmen and Alberto appeared in the pharmacies of the towns of the region while their owners did not give credit. “They laughed at us, or thought we were trying to trick them,” she recalls. They decided to leave some units and post on their networks where they could be physically purchased. They soon sold out and pharmacists began to trust.

Carmen Manzano, commercial manager of AlmoStop, working in the office that she has installed in her house in Villanueva de la Jara.

Carla Domínguez, 27, is a pharmacist and optometrist in Motilla del Palancar (also in Cuenca). “I remember when they appeared, they are so young that at first you don’t believe them,” she recalls. “But they showed us the National Code and we verified that they had the registry of the Ministry of Health. Hemorrhoids are still a taboo, especially in small towns like these. However, it is a very common disease that can affect anyone. The product they offer has the advantage that it is suitable for all audiences and does not cause side effects because it is 100% natural”, she says.

repopulate the town

Villanueva de la Jara, like so many other towns in Spain, suffers from a serious problem of depopulation. Currently, it has 2,300 inhabitants, the lowest figure since 1899. “We are aware that talent emigrates. Here there is only mushroom and cereal, the young people leave when they can”, assures Alberto. “Our objective is to grow to such an extent that we can install the laboratory and warehouse here, in this way we would generate direct employment in the region. May the grandmother’s recipe not only serve to cure hemorrhoids, but also to prevent the town from disappearing”, adds Carmen.

Carmen Manzano, sales manager of Almostop, packaging the cosmetics so that they are suitable for distribution.

Since last year, the growth in sales volume has exceeded expectations and sometimes they feel overwhelmed. Every morning the jars arrive from the laboratory that have to be manually packaged and sealed in the garage, one by one, in order to later distribute them to pharmacies or make sales shipments. on-line both by Spain and some countries of the European Union.

Gathered around a table in the only open bar in town, Carmen, Alberto and Enrique reflect on the future that awaits them while enjoying a sanjacobo with boiled potatoes. “We have realized that the pharmaceutical sector is a jungle. The money is distributed among a few companies and we begin to bother because we want to maintain our independence, “says Alberto. His father is confident and warns them: “We have to be prepared to be stepped on.” “We are the pile of their asses,” says Carmen. “But they don’t have Grandma’s recipe,” she adds.