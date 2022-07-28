The Lost Wildthe interesting survival horror with i dinosaurs developed by Great Ape Games, it was shown with a new trailer closing the Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

In our preview of The Lost Wild we talked about how the game is clearly and evidently inspired by the classic Dino Crisiswhile introducing very different elements compared to the Capcom title.

In this case the dinosaurs are in fact seen as gods animalshowever ferocious and dangerous, rather than alike monsterswhile the exploration in the scenario is free and unconstrained.

“The Lost Wild is an immersive cinematic game populated by dinosaurs, which captures the sense of wonder and terror in the face of nature’s most exceptional beasts”, reads the synopsis on Steam. “Come face to face with dinosaurs who behave like wild animals rather than monsters.”

“Explore a pristine prehistoric wilderness where you are precisely at the center of the food chain. Head down, stay alert and flee. If all goes wrong, flee or try to instill fear using non-lethal weapons, all for a style of play that makes a lot of cat and mouse. “