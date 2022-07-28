The event of Annapurna Interactive ended with a new game. Called The Lost Wild it’s a survival horror adventure about fighting the most formidable life forms in nature.

The Lost Wild is an immersive, cinematic game populated by dinosaurs, capturing the sense of wonder and terror in the face of nature’s most exceptional beasts. You will come face to face with dinosaurs that behave like wild animals rather than monsters.

Here’s what the game description says: “Explore an unspoiled prehistoric wilderness where you are precisely at the center of the food chain. Go ahead with your head down, stay alert and run away. If all goes wrong, flee or try to instill fear using non-lethal weapons, all for a style of play that is very cat and mouse. Discover abandoned buildings hidden in a lush landscape teeming with prehistoric life. Rake and pick up items that increase your hopes of survival, yet face ever greater dangers as your exploration deepens. Unravel the mystery that lies at the heart of the island“.

The Lost Wild doesn’t have a release date, but is expected to arrive on PC in 2024.