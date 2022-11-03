The lost tomb of Mercedes Roca has been found, an unusual stone poem by Juan Ramón Jiménez

Javier Bandrés, a 64-year-old university professor, likes wandering around cemeteries so much that his friends call him, as a joke, Dracula. One sunny autumn morning he walks through the largest necropolis in Madrid, La Almudena, to show off his latest discovery. “It’s the only pink tomb I’ve ever seen in this cemetery!” he exclaims, pointing to a pinkish tomb that clashes with the gray labyrinth in which millions of dead are buried. On the tombstone there is a name without surnames, Mercedes, and a date: August 11, 1903. It is the lost tomb of Mercedes Roca, an authentic stone poem conceived by the poet Juan Ramón Jiménez.

Mercedes Roca was a wealthy Valencian woman who moved to Madrid in March 1887, after marrying the neurologist Luis Simarro, a man who won two Nobel Prizes without leaving home. The doctor Santiago Ramón y Cajal tells in his memories that “back in the year 1887” he visited Simarro’s house in Madrid and there learned to stain cells, which allowed him to discover that the human brain is organized into individual neurons, “the butterflies of the soul”. Cajal won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1906 for this. That mythical house of Luis Simarro and Mercedes Roca, in which he changed the history of science, today houses the popular restaurant Oh my GODin the neighborhood of Chueca, according to an investigation by the City Council’s Street Service requested by this newspaper.

Mercedes Roca, portrayed by the painter Luis de Madrazo in 1887. Historical Heritage Complutense University of Madrid

That Madrid straddling two centuries bordered on fantasy. The people of Madrid had just witnessed a shower of meteorite fragments over the city, after a blinding flash and a formidable explosion. The newly arrived electric light illuminated streets that had been gloomy until then. The aristocrats, aboard the first gasoline cars, terrified pedestrians and cavalries. And the cinematographer of the Lumière brothers fascinated the capital since its premiere in May 1896, just five months after its presentation in Paris.

The Andalusian poet Juan Ramón Jiménez, 18 years old, arrived in that Madrid in 1900, summoned by his Nicaraguan colleague Rubén Darío to “fight for modernism”, the literary movement that combated the pompous nineteenth-century style. Juan Ramón, however, had to be immediately admitted to a sanatorium due to a depressive crisis, after the sudden death of his father. Luis Simarro, who was already close to 50 years old, became the omnipresent doctor of that very young hypochondriac poet, who since then lived obsessed with the idea of ​​dying suddenly.

The poet Juan Ramón Jiménez, in an image from 1900 that illustrates the cover of his ‘Intimate Diary’. j.safe

Mercedes Roca and Luis Simarro adopted Juan Ramón as if he were the son they never had. The neurologist taught him English and German. He read to her works by Voltaire, Kant, Nietzsche, Schopenhauer, and other European thinkers. And he introduced her to his intellectual friends, such as the painter Joaquín Sorolla. This is how the style of the man who would end up winning was forged the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1956. When the poet had a depressive crisis, Mercedes Roca herself often went to take care of him with care, until she was the one who fell ill. Roca died in 1903 from liver cancer. Juan Ramón, who was 21 years old at the time, took care of devising his tomb as if it were a poem.

Javier Bandrés, Professor of Psychology at the Complutense University of Madrid, marvels at the exceptional design of the tomb. Under the pinkish stone tombstone, the poet conceived unusual holes through which, more than a century ago, branches of ivy and honeysuckle sprouted from inside the tomb. Today only twisted dry trunks remain, crushed by the slab. Juan Ramón had “an instinctive horror” of the Church, as the protagonist of his work Platero and me, so he dispensed with the Christian cross. The tombstone, with a classic Roman typeface, is reminiscent of the covers of his books at the time, such as sad arias. And, sharpening the view, under the name of Mercedes and the year 1903, one can see a kind of conch shell —a common symbol of modernism, although it could be a fortuitous fossil in the stone— and a drawing similar to a poppy capsule, the plant from which opium is extracted. Juan Ramón was addicted at that time to this narcotic, “bitter and exquisite”.

On Mercedes Roca’s tombstone there is a conch shell and a drawing similar to an opium plant. Imma Flores

The poet cried the death of “the beautiful and good Mercedes Roca” in the pages of the modernist magazine Helios: “Poor Mercedes has died… From the lap of mother earth, in the distance, from that big, cold and humid cemetery in the city, has there come a sadness in the afternoon air? My heart was also filled with mist and thorns when those eyes were closed forever.

Bandrés believes that Mercedes Roca’s family stopped visiting the tomb after the start of the Civil War and no one ever returned. Juan Ramón himself fled Spain in 1937 and did not return: he died in exile two decades later in Puerto Rico. Bandres, director of Legacy Luis Simarro in the Complutense, he has found the grave thanks to the perseverance of a cemetery administrator, Paloma García Zúñiga, because an official wrote down the surnames of the deceased in the registry at the time. The tomb is in Barracks 58 D Manzana 43.

The tomb of Mercedes Roca, from 1903, later received the bodies of her brothers Joaquín (1929) and María (1933). MA

The Hispanic Philologist rose garcia, director of the Juan Ramón Jiménez Chair at the University of Huelva, applauds the discovery of the lost tomb. “The entire tomb is a rarity: the fine line of the letters, the idea that there is greenery inside the tomb, instead of dust and worms… These are rarities that had to do with the Juana Ramón poetry of that time, which It was like that, apparently very clean and very simple, with nature as a constant allegorical element, but with an enormous load of sensitivity”, she explains enthusiastically.

The expert speaks of the tomb as if it were a stone poem. “At this time Juan Ramón is looking for short verses, the cleanest rhythms, the most naked words, to get rid of the litter, the rhetoric of previous poetry. The same thing is in the grave: leaving the final product naked”, reflects García. “It is as if he wished that Mercedes had a life through nature, through the green that enters or leaves the holes in the tomb. It is an act of love towards her.”

The neurologist Luis Simarro, portrayed in his laboratory by Joaquín Sorolla in 1897. This painting is in the office of the rector of the Complutense University. Historical Heritage Complutense University of Madrid

The death of his wife was Luis Simarro’s second great trauma. When he was three years old, his father, the painter Ramón Simarro, died of tuberculosis. Broken with pain, his partner, the poet Cecilia Lacabra, committed suicide by throwing herself off the balcony of her house. Some authors claim that the woman jumped with her son Luis in her arms and the child survived by falling into a pile of manure. That orphan, now an adult, was unable to bear alone the death of his wife, Mercedes. Plunged into depression, Simarro invited Juan Ramón Jiménez to live with him. The 52-year-old doctor and the 22-year-old poet lived together for months in a mansion that today is the Hotel Suites Barrio de Salamanca.

Juan Ramón himself described in his diary the moving moment in which he showed the unique tomb of Mercedes Roca to her widower: “As Simarro saw that everything was to his good taste, when he left, his eyes wet from crying, he told me, in a tight hug: Thank you very much. And he has told me with all his heart. I, so that he would not see me cry too, I have looked back, at the gray of the rainy landscape. The University of Huelva has published this year this Intimate diarywritten by the poet in 1903.

A portrait of Luis Simarro made by Joaquín Sorolla, in an office of the Faculty of Psychology of the Complutense.

INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

Bandrés guards the so-called Legacy Luis Simarro, the belongings left by the neurologist when he died in 1921. In the collection there are scientific instruments exhibited in a room of the Faculty of Psychology, but there are also extremely valuable works of art, which are distributed throughout the Complutense. In the rector’s office there is a portrait of Simarro with a microscope painted by Sorolla. In a Psychology unit there are two other portraits of Simarro, executed by Sorolla and Luis de Madrazo. And another Madrazo hangs in the Faculty of Philosophy: an effigy of Mercedes Roca, with a turquoise blue dress and a smile.

In the Legacy there is not much more information about her. Javier Bandrés shows some handwritten notes from Roca that reveal that she kept the accounts for the house and the laboratory. She methodically noted down payments for the coachman, the night watchman, electricity, gas, scientific apparatus, suits, blouses, vests. The newspaper Herald of Madrid He said that Simarro was researching in the laboratory and his wife would notify him from the top floor, by means of a home telephone, that the soup was ready. Santiago Ramón y Cajal himself shaped in his book coffee talks (1921) these ideas of the time about the role of women: “The queen of the ants gives her wife an unbeatable example of modesty and modesty. Beautiful, slender and winged during the ephemeral nuptial veil, she tears off her wings and secludes herself for life in the home to consecrate herself, assisted by selfless workers, to the care and multiplication of her offspring”.

The ivy, at the idea of ​​Juan Ramón Jiménez, sprouted from inside the tomb of Mercedes Roca. MA

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, announced on September 28 that in 2025 a museum will open dedicated to the functioning of the human brain, with the name of Cajal. The person in charge of the Cajal Legacy at the CSIC, Juan Andres de Carlos, believes that in that museum “Simarro would fit perfectly, because he gave the starting gun” to the Nobel. The investigator Javier Camposfrom Psychology at the Complutense University, has just published A study about that transcendental visit of Cajal to Simarro in 1887. In his opinion, that day “changed the history of neurosciences”.

The poet Juan Ramón Jiménez, however, hated going to the laboratory of his friend and his disciples. “I have been watching a ray marrow cut, and I have spoken with those unbearable beardless doctors —so ignorant—, between acrid and nauseating smells. I do not feel pleasure in the laboratory. What am I going for?”, he wrote in his notes on November 7, 1903. A week earlier, on the eve of All Souls’ Day, Juan Ramón went to visit the pink tomb of Mercedes Roca with two friends. In his diary he wrote down her sad return from the cemetery: “The setting sun floods the car, and we talk in a brown and greenish atmosphere; the greenish car, our suits also greenish; and our pale yellow bard faces. And there remains the cemetery full of white crosses, under the prelude of white moonlight in a blue patch of sky. And there remains poor Mercedes. How will she be and her Valencian body?

