fc barcelona
The player is with his teammates in Arabia, like Pau Víctor, waiting for a favorable resolution from the CSD, but the unrest is maximum
Five years later, the Spanish Super Cup returns to Jeddah. It all began here, in January 2020, with the tournament being held for the first time on Saudi soil and in a final four format. We didn’t know it yet, but Piqué had already gotten into…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#lost #soul #Dani #Olmo #Jeddah
Leave a Reply