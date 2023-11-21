Nintendo Switch has been a revolution not only in terms of playability but has become a cult platform to house one of the largest catalogs of video games in the history of entertainment and as usual, both AAA titles and developments continue to arrive on the market. independent. During the last Nintendo Indie World, a wide range of new features were announced in this area, highlighting Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a canceled version of Shantae for Game Boy Advance that will maintain graphics with the essence of 32 bits and that will feature option for four simultaneous players. On Your Tail is a detective adventure with temporary exclusivity for the hybrid console of the big N, where you will have to explore the mysteries of a town located on the Italian coast and there will be various secondary activities to do with a vacation theme. Unpacking fans will get the most out of Backpack Hero, where the main purpose is to accommodate the contents of a suitcase efficiently. On the other hand, Blade Chimera will provide an experience to defend yourself against an invasion of demons through time manipulation. If your forte is the simulation and herding genre, you cannot miss Moonstone Island, which after its success on Steam, will arrive for Nintendo Switch, providing more than 100 randomly generated islands, in which you can fight enemies, make potions, collect creatures and socialize with the community. Outer Wilds: Archaelogist Edition will also arrive shortly, with the mission of exploring a solar system by solving puzzles in parallel, becoming a great alternative for those who have not tried Outer Wilds that was launched in 2019. It is highlighted that this reissue includes the Echoes expansion of the Eye. As if that were not enough, Planet of Lana, which has had an outstanding performance on Xbox Game Pass, and the legendary Braid: Anniversary Edition, an improved version of the classic of the same name that surprised the world more than 15 years ago, will also make its debut on Nintendo Switch. years. The Nintendo Indie World announcements gave us a preview of what the beginning of 2024 will bring in terms of independent productions and surely, others will be unveiled at the Game Awards gala night to be held on December 7. For this event, all the nominations have already been announced, including the best game of the year, whose contenders are: Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is estimated that the dispute for the precious award will be disputed between these last two.

