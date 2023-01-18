The 1822 painting “Diana and Endymion” is in Madonna’s house

The 1822 canvas by Jérôme-Martin Langlois which was believed to have been lost after the First World War still exists and was auctioned by Sotheby’s in 1989 to Madonna for €1.3 million. The painting was considered an “old copy, possibly autographed”. The French newspaper reconstructed the story Le Figaro, quoted from Republic.

It is the painting “Diana and Endymion”. In 1918 the city of Amiens was bombed by the German army and the north-west pavilion of the first museum of fine arts built in France between 1855 and 1867 was also hit. After the First World War, most of the works were then recovered. Only 15 works were missing. However, according to the Sotheby’s sales catalogue, the size of the canvas in Madonna’s villa is three centimeters smaller in height than the original painting. It is therefore thought that before selling it at auction, the canvas was truncated at the bottom where there was the signature and date, to prevent it from being recognised.

Now, the mayor of Amiens Brigitte Fouré asks Madonna to temporarily return the painting: “Please accept to lend us this work”. “The painting will thus be able to return to Amiens for a while and be seen by thousands of inhabitants,” she said in a video message on Facebook. But Madonna’s answer hasn’t come yet.