The previously-delayed Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology has been postponed again – this time until 20th February.

In a statement on the latest holdup, publisher Soma Games said the decision was a “tactical move” to aim for a different release window.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology was previously set to arrive on 30th January for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's a linear, story-based action adventure set in the world of Brian Jacques' brilliant children's fantasy books, collecting three acts previously sold separately.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, launching now in February.

A cooking simulation spin-off, The Lost Legends of Redwall: Feasts & Friends, meant to launch alongside The Scout Anthology, has also been delayed until 20th February.

“This is a tactical move for a new release window for an important game the team has been passionately working hard on for consoles and PC,” reads a statement from Soma Games. “We thank the fans, media, and creators for their support, and we will see you on the 20th of February.”

Both games were previously set for launch on December 1st, before their last delay.