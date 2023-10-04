Redwall, the setting of Brian Jacques’ brilliant children’s fantasy books, is making its way onto current-gen consoles with The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology.

The popular series is known for its anthropomorphic animals, including mice, moles and various other woodland animals. The series is centered on Redwall Abbey, where the animals live together.

The game is a linear action-adventure and story-rich title comprised of three acts. The world includes locations from the book including Redwall Abbey and Mossflower Wood. Players will take on the role of young mice Sophia and Liam as they fight against vicious sea rats to protect their home. As an animal, players will be able to use a scent mechanic to explore the world via smell and find clues.



The Scout Anthology is made up of three acts which were previously sold separately. The anthology is an upgraded and bundled version of the three acts, and includes visual and lighting enhancements as well as and gameplay updates.

Originally released for PC, PS5 and Xbox One, the three acts have now been listed ahead of the release of The Scout Anthology.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology will be released on December 1st for PC, PS5, Xbox X/S.