It was more than logical that in a year in which the neighbors, between confinement and confinement, have stepped on the street just enough, they have also left less belongings on the public highway than usual. Last year, the Lost and Found service of the Murcia Local Police collected approximately 40% less ‘lost treasures’ than the previous year. During 2020 there were 2,122 properties in search of their owner deposited in this office. So far this year, more than half a thousand have already been cataloged.

But if something new has been left in the service in this pandemic year, it has been the abandonment of possessions during the breach of sanitary regulations. It is notorious that there have been citizens who, in an unsupportive way, have decided to defy the curfew or the limitation of social gatherings, even in public spaces. In many cases, these behaviors have led to the flight of their protagonists after being surprised by the police forces, leaving personal objects in the middle of the street, some of relative importance or value.

This is the case of an electric scooter lost last February after surprising a group of people gathered in a park. “That box over there – shaped like a heart – contains gifts that were to be delivered to a birthday girl at an outdoor celebration,” explains Fuensanta Nicolás, the agent in charge of the service. Their owners are free to search for them and they have a legitimate right to claim them. But, given that they were collected during a performance that should have ended in a fine, their recovery will be accompanied by the corresponding sanction that was avoided at the time of loss. Then it is time to do numbers to see if it compensates, financially or sentimentally, to return home with the lost or it is better to say goodbye with all the pain of the heart. «At the end they come to ask, in person or through a friend or partner; What happens is that when we tell them that they have to identify themselves and that they will be punished, “they usually repent and leave,” explains agent Nicolás.

To collect a possession abandoned in flight during a police intervention, it is necessary to pay the corresponding fine



Despite how striking it can be to come across a scooter in the service warehouse, at the Infante Local Police headquarters – its loss volume has skyrocketed in recent years, along with its proliferation -, a box of gifts , a drone, a laptop, a bag of golf clubs or a high-end buggy –without a baby, of course–, the most common thing is to find purses and wallets. The latter accounted for one out of every five objects deposited by citizens last year. «Recently, a neighbor brought us a wallet with 850 euros; there is a lot of civility “, adds the agent.

Losing the keys is not a topic either, since they constitute 8% of deliveries, and more than a quarter of the certificates correspond to DNI, which represents hundreds of undocumented persons for life. mobile phones with no known owner were left almost 5%. «And we see more and more iPhones; They are already the majority, ”says agent Nicolás.

Unambiguous proof



Obviously, the recovery by the owners goes through proving, unequivocally, that they belong to oneself. The most direct is to present an invoice, but who keeps a ticket for everything today? In the case of mobile phones, knowing the content or the user password is usually useful and, with the rest of the objects, it helps the huge amount of photos that are taken in general since everyone has a camera in their pocket. There is always one in which she poses with him.

And if they are not claimed in two years, there are two ways for these items: either they can be requested by the person who delivered them or they must be destroyed. Almost all the procedures, and more in a pandemic, are being done by telephone, waiting for the service’s website, which contains all the references, to be enabled again in September, after a facelift.