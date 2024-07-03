The images, once again, are terrible, twenty dead19 of them thrown into a truck turning in an area, Concordia, Chiapasclose to the border and the dam of the Angosturaa zone key to the drug traffic and people and which has been disputed for months by two large criminal organizations.

It’s not new. Last April a video was released that was widely disseminated in Chiapas: In it, a leader of a group of criminals reads a proclamation saying that what is happening in the state is not a dispute between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Chapitosbut of these with them, who identify themselves as the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel. In the video they accused, once again, the Governor Rutilio Escandonthe Secretary of Government, the main security officials, from working for the Children of El Chapo Guzman in exchange for large sums of money.

Last April, when the video was released, La Concordia was shaken by a very tough confrontation between these criminal groups, with a high but undetermined number of deaths. No authority showed up at the scene, not even to collect and count the dead; vehicles and houses were burned, residents were displaced, in an open fight that had already been going on uninterrupted for a week in the area. The authorities have still not appeared almost three months later. These fights have continued for months without any official participation to regain control and the 20 deaths this weekend are a new product of it.

The fight that the Chapitos and those of the Chiapas and Guatemala cartel It seems to be the background of what has long been held by the Chapitos with the May Zambada.

Chiapas, as we have already discussed on another occasion, was always the territory of El Mayo through one of its main operators, Gilberto Rivera Amarillas, nicknamed El Tío Gil, who maintained relations and control with local and Guatemalan groups, as well as with different authorities on both sides of the border. When Rutilio Escandón became governor, this balance was broken, El Tío Gil and his operators were arrested or killed and control of the area was taken over by the Chapitos, who finished off the Mayo groups in the state.

The leader of the Chapitos in Chiapas is Jesús Esteban Machado, El Güero Pulseras, who imposed quotas on all the other local groups and took over the border. They began to be resisted first from Guatemala, but at the same time all these groups were allying to form the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel. A replica of what happened in Michoacán where the Nueva Familia Michoacana (with ties to the Chapitos) is opposed by the United Cartels (related to the CJNG, like these Chiapas groups).

El Mayo is free but with diminished personal and operational strength. He is 76 years old, the cartel has divided and suffered severe blows. The fact that his son and brother have become protected witnesses for the DEA and have testified against El Chapo in the New York trial has delegitimized him in the eyes of other groups inside and outside the cartel. The Chapitos are occupying the spaces of both people linked to El Mayo and his uncle (and also adversary) Aureliano. El Guano.

After their father was deported, the Chapitos seemed very weak, they were even kidnapped by the CJNG in a restaurant in Vallarta, but they were supported by the Mayo and they were also helped by the fall of Dámaso López. This allowed them to resist the Guano, who believed he had the right to be the successor, without confronting the Mayo.

But the Chapitos had already become deeply involved in a business that gave them, very quickly, enormous resources: trafficking fentanyl to the United States. They opened that market and with those resources they became powerful. Then came El Chapo’s trial, with the participation of the Zambadas as witnesses, and everything fell apart. And the war began.

In recent days we have seen a succession of coups, falls, and murders in Sinaloa that are the result of these internal adjustments and conflicts within the Sinaloa cartel. A good part of this confrontation began in Chiapas at the beginning of the six-year term, there was the first open confrontation, where the Chapitos got rid of the leaders of El Mayo and imposed their own. This is what is happening in many other places.

The La Concordia incident and other daily clashes are the beginning of a new era in organized crime that has a generational change as its background, but it is also a consequence of the new scenario caused by the fentanyl business and other synthetic drugs.

Useless forums

Yesterday, Minister Yasmín Esquivel in a meeting at the Supreme Court He called for the president’s resignation Norma Pineappleand Ricardo Monreal demanded the same, blaming Piña for the lack of dialogue power of attorney with the other powers. They were joined by Arturo Zaldívar who blamed Norma Piña for the current crisis.

But in the morning he President Lopez Obrador He gave a twist to this debate by saying that Piña’s resignation was not necessary because there will be no concessions or negotiations in the reform. In other words, the forums, in this logic, are useless, as is any negotiation. Meanwhile, investors are waiting, before making decisions for the future. And the nearshoring is leaving us.

More from the same author: