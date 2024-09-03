On that unforgettable night, for several reasons, Tehran sent a barrage of drones and missiles in a fiery display in the skies of Middle Eastern countries.

Israeli estimates indicate that Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles.

But the response through which Iran wanted to brandish its sharp claws in the face of Israel and demonstrate its strength and severity, all it did was expose its weaknesses and technological backwardness.

These conclusions were not supported by the fact that Iran, during that long night, failed to hit even one significant target with this huge number of projectiles, and that Israeli air defenses worked to repel them in cooperation with Tel Aviv’s allies, including Washington, which announced the downing of 80 drones and ballistic missiles alone that night. Rather, it revealed something greater than that, which is the delay of the republic that emerged from the 1979 revolution by at least a full generation in its missile program, according to the expression used by the Associated Press in a report it published, which casts great doubt on the propaganda that Tehran weaves around itself about its missile capabilities. This is with reference to the fact that 50% of Iranian projectiles failed upon launch or before reaching their targets.

The US agency prepared a detailed report in cooperation with missile experts, which revealed to them, among other things, that the “Emad” ballistic missile, the jewel of the Iranian missile program, which Tehran presented on the eve of the end of the UN arms embargo on it in 2020 as the pride of its industry; this missile is deceiving to the eyes, as it has a margin of error of 1,200 meters. While the experts’ estimates indicated 500 meters, Iran’s data stated that the margin of error was barely 50 meters.

That is because Iran targeted the Nevatim Air Base with the Imad missile, which contains the hangars of the F-35 fighter jets accused of carrying out the strike on the consulate in Damascus, but “Imad” lost his way and fell into the depths of the Negev desert.

Today, Iran is offering Israel another form of revenge for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on its territory. Its political and military officials alike are constantly repeating that its response to Israel is inevitable and will be harsh.

Here, an additional controversy arises in addition to the question of whether Iran really wants to harm Israel, whether in the consulate’s response or in Haniyeh’s postponed response: If Iran wants to, can it really do so?!