A dog from the English village of Buckland Newton, Dorset, was unexpectedly found and returned to its owners 11 years after the disappearance. This was reported by the UPI news agency.

Sarah Covell said that Jack Russell Terrier Crumpet disappeared from her family’s yard in 2010. Then the dog was only three months old.

The Englishwoman, together with her husband and two children, searched for a pet for a long time throughout the district, but the dog disappeared without a trace.

In June 2021, Covell called a veterinarian in Bournemouth to report that her dog had been found. The dog was found on the street, taken to the veterinary clinic and scanned its microchip.

“At first I thought that one of my three terriers had managed to escape,” the woman said. When the vet told her that the dog’s name was Crumpet, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was riding a bicycle at that moment and was so shocked that I almost fell,” the Englishwoman emphasized. She noted that she had long lost all hope for the return of the pet.

Now Crumpet has many health problems: he has heart murmurs and tumors in both ears, due to which he is completely deaf. Covell suggests that someone took the dog for themselves, and then threw it out into the street, when it became clear that he would have to pay large bills for treatment at the veterinarian.

Now the family is treating Krampet. “It’s sad that we missed the best years of his life, but I hope we can spend some more time together,” Covell said.

