The Lost City: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Sunday 19 February 2023, on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15 airs The Lost City, a 2022 film directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, known for their previous film directions The Last Romantic of 2006 and Band of Robbers of 2015. The screenplay of the action-adventure comedy was co-written with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, while the story was conceived by Seth Gordon. The protagonist of the story is Loretta Sage, writer of romance novels centered on the adventures of an imaginary heroine and her great love. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After the book’s publication, Loretta is hired by billionaire Abigail Fairfax, who has discovered the existence of the Lost City on an island in the Atlantic, where according to him the Crown of Fire, a priceless treasure, is hidden. When Loretta refuses to decipher the treasure map for him, Fairfax kidnaps her, taking her with him to the island. But Alan, secretly in love with Loretta, recruits CIA agent Jack Trainer to save her. Jack saves the writer, and together with her and Alan, try to escape from the island. Fairfax discovers them: a frantic chase begins with a lot of firefight, during which Jack appears apparently to have lost his life. Loretta and Alan, on the other hand, will continue to fight against Fairfax’s henchmen for days, until they reach a nearby village.

It is precisely here that Loretta has an epiphany: the treasure is in the jungle. Unfortunately, however, just before the two can leave, Fairfax finds them, kidnapping Loretta again. The writer is now forced to share her discovery with the enemy. Upon reaching the place, they find that the tomb is not a monument of Taha and Kalaman’s power, but a hiding place where the queen can grieve over her husband’s death. Her crown of fire was made of red shells collected by him as a sign of her love for her. The real treasure of the legend was not a priceless jewel, but the inseparable love for her husband.

The Lost City: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Lost City, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sandra BullockLoretta Sage

Channing TatumAlan Caprison

Daniel Radcliffe Abigail Fairfax

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Beth Hatten

Héctor Aníbal: Rafi

Thomas Forbes-JohnsonJulian

Oscar Nunez: Oscar

Patti HarrisonAllison

Brad PittJack Trainer

Bowen Yang: Ray

Joan PringleNana

Raymond LeeAgent Gomez

Adam NeeAgent Sawyer

Stephen Lang: The fantasy villain imagined by Loretta

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Lost City on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform and in streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform.